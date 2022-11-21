Man shoots himself in front of customers at Lawrenceburg restaurant, police say

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several bystanders, including off-duty officers at a restaurant in Lawrenceburg, stepped in after a man attempted to take his own life in front of over 100 people.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Lawrenceburg Police Department was called to Hinie’s BBQ on North Locust Avenue.

According to Hinie’s BBQ, the man came into the restaurant a little before 7 p.m. and walked up to a female customer.

After a brief argument, the situation escalated when the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot himself twice.

Within two seconds of each shot, an off-duty police officer secured both the scene and the subject. The officer, staff, and other customers began helping administer first aid until EMS arrived.

The man was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

According to a video statement from Hinie’s BBQ, 100 customers and 30 staff members were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

Because of the incident, the restaurant got in touch with the Tennessee Disaster Mental Health Strike team and will hold a meeting on Monday for their employees, staff, and for anyone that might have been inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

The meeting will be at the North Venue behind Hinie’s BBQ at 3 p.m. The Tennessee Disaster Mental Health Strike team will be at the meeting as well as local pastors, counselors, and members of law enforcement to help administer counseling for those that need it.

“While we go through this, I ask that you please keep our staff and our customers in your prayers while we deal with everything going on,” said Trip, from Hinie’s BBQ.

After the meeting, the restaurant will let the public know its plans for reopening.

