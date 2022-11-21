Man hid camera in daughter’s shower, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man living in Nashville has been arrested after his wife found a hidden camera in their daughter’s shower.

The woman called police Thursday after finding the hidden camera in the bathroom where her husband, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, requested their 12-year-old daughter take a shower, according to an arrest affidavit.

“The defendant, her husband, has been (remodeling) the children’s bathroom and recently told her that their daughter should now take showers in that bathroom,” the affidavit said.

The woman let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their Clarksville Pike home. Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, police said, but he did not give a reason why, only saying it was a mistake.

“When you have something wrong in your (expletive) head, you just do it without thinking,” Minero-Hernandez said, adding he did not watch the children take showers because “the camera never worked.”

Minero-Hernandez was charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into jail Friday on a $20,000 bond.

However, he’s not eligible for release due to a hold from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

