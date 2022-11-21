Man dies after being shot at home during robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are looking for the person who shot a man during a home robbery on Sunday night in North Nashville.

According to MNPD, 29-year-old Michael Hutchins showed up at a local hospital Sunday around 8:20 p.m. and was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Hutchins told officers he was shot in his home on Jefferson Street by a person in a ski mask who broke in and tried to rob him.

Hutchins’ condition worsened and was transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center on Sunday morning, where he later died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 615-7423-7463.

