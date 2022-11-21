Man critically injured in Nashville stabbing: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Nashville Monday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Police were called at about 2:10 p.m. to 710 Stewarts Ferry Pike after reports of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by ambulance, police said. It’s believed the stabbing is related to a domestic dispute.

No suspect information is available at this time.

