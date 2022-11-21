Gas prices dip in time for Thansksgiving travel


The average price currently for Davidson County sits at $3.23 per gallon.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In Tennessee, the average price per gallon is about 45 cents less than the national average, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Prices have continued to decline each week, in part, due to lower crude oil prices as a result of China’s lockdowns, as well as expectations of global economic contraction.

Prices may not stay this way, however.

In the long term, consumers at the pump may see higher oil prices coming from a tighter supply.

For right now, however, it is likely to see more of a decline in prices. Diesel prices may even go down, which have risen by more than 2 cents in the past two weeks.

The lower price would be the result of falling wholesale diesel prices.

Williamson County still appears to have the highest average gas prices in the state. The average for Davidson County is around $3.23 a gallon.

