First Alert Forecast: Warmer Weather this Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Much milder weather pattern this week, however some rain will move in for the second half of the week,

It will still be cold tonight, but not as frigid with lows near 30 by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 and just a few afternoon clouds.

Wednesday is a big travel day across the country and this year there are no weather problems in the Mid State. Temperatures will top off in the mid 60s in the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day.

Thanksgiving, the next round of showers returns to the Mid State. As of now, those don’t look to come until later in the day. Ahead of that rain, expect highs into the lower 60s.

More rain overnight Thursday and then tapering off as we go through our Friday morning. Most of the area dries out by Friday afternoon with temperatures back in the 50s.

We should see the upper 50s and lower 60s by the weekend with sunshine returning.

Saturday’s forecast has changed to now include some areas of rain. The high will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday back to a partly cloudy with the high in the mid 60s.

Monday partly cloudy, high in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.