First Alert Forecast: Slowly Warming Up This Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another frigid start as we step out the door this morning, but the good news is that a nice warm-up is coming for the rest of the week!

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the lower 50s this afternoon.

It will still be cold tonight, but not as frigid with lows near 30 by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and just a few afternoon clouds.

Wednesday is a big travel day across the country and I’m happy to say that we’ll see no weather problems here in the Mid State. Temperatures will top off right around 60 in the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day.

As we head into Thanksgiving day we are watching for our next round of showers to return to the Mid State. As of now, those don’t look to come until later in the day. Ahead of that rain, we’ll see highs make it back into the lower 60s.

More rain overnight Thursday and then tapering off as we go through our Friday morning. Most of the area dries out by Friday afternoon with temperatures back in the 50s.

We should see the upper 50s and lower 60s by the weekend with sunshine returning.

