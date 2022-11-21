Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a little girl who is missing out of Robertson County.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has enlisted TBI in the search for 2-year-old Aurora Meyer, who was last seen on Sunday and is believed to be with her non-custodial grandmother, 45-year-old Amy Meyer. Amy is wanted by the RCSO for kidnapping and custodial interference.

Aurora was last seen wearing a Minnie Mouse jumpsuit and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call TBI or RCSO at 615-384-4911.

MORE: Aurora Meyer may be with Amy Meyer, her non-custodial grandmother.



Amy is wanted by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference.



If you see Aurora or Amy, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/6xH2o6cXKQ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 21, 2022

