Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl

By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a little girl who is missing out of Robertson County.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) has enlisted TBI in the search for 2-year-old Aurora Meyer, who was last seen on Sunday and is believed to be with her non-custodial grandmother, 45-year-old Amy Meyer. Amy is wanted by the RCSO for kidnapping and custodial interference.

Aurora was last seen wearing a Minnie Mouse jumpsuit and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call TBI or RCSO at 615-384-4911.

