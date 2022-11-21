Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus team up to host a New Year’s Eve Party


Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus to host Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus to host Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC(NBC)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fl. (WSMV) - The legendary Dolly Parton and her Goddaughter Miley Cyrus will be pairing up to help co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

The two will be live in Miami on Dec. 31 starting at 9:30 p.m. Central. The show will be live on NBC and will be available for streaming on Peacock.

“It’s going to be legendary,” said Parton in a promotional video.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden McGowan (16) tosses the ball to an official after scoring a...
Vanderbilt fined $250K for fan celebration after win over Gators
FILE
Nashville potholes rank worst in US: study
Habitat for Humanity builds 5,000th TN house
Habitat for Humanity builds 5,000th Tennessee house
WSMV gas prices
Gas prices dip in time for Thansksgiving travel