Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s opened its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Monday.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials attended the grand opening. This new Buc-ee’s location is the first in North Alabama. Construction is underway in Auburn for the franchise’s fourth Alabama location.

“Alabama has been a great partner to Buc-ee’s, and we expect to continue that success in Athens and Limestone County,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in a statement. “Our first location on I-65 naturally belongs in Athens, one of the friendliest and busiest communities in the Southeast.”

Buc-ee’s will provide 250 new jobs to the area.

Marks said the new travel center will significantly benefit Athens’ economy.

“Buc-ee’s will be a destination stop in Athens,” Marks said in a statement. “Interstate traffic is a vital part of our tax base, and Buc-ee’s will definitely benefit our economy. Buc-ee’s also has a wonderful reputation for customer service and community support. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in Athens.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.