Williamson Co. family safe after being awoken by smoke alarm

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family of four is safe after being awoken by their smoke alarms early Sunday morning, according to the Williamson Rescue Squad.

The family in the Grassland community was using their fireplace on their exterior porch on Saturday night. About 5:30 a.m. the smoke alarms sounded and the family woke up and smelled smoke. They immediately exited the house and called 911, even though the fire seemed very small.

Within minutes the fire grew and spread into the attic.

The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to the fire call and were able to limit the fire to the back of the house and porch.

Rescue squad officials said the homeowner’s actions saved the lives of the family and the pet.

Fire can often hide behind walls out of sight and can grow quickly. In a situation like this, always call 911 so the fire department can inspect the home for hidden fire.

