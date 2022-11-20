Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker leaves South Carolina game with torn ACL

Joe Milton III came in at quarterback on the next possession for the Vols.
Tennessee falls to 9-2 and out of College Football Playoff contention
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker left the Volunteers’ game Saturday night against South Carolina after injuring his leg while running in the fourth quarter.

It was later announced he had torn his ACL by athletics officials.

“Hendon’s incredible journey has been defined by faith, perseverance and strength,” officials said. “Obstacles have never stood in the way on his path to greatness.”

The senior came into the game as a Heisman Trophy hopeful but left early in the fourth quarter walking with assistance and putting little weight on his left leg.

Hooker kept the ball on an option play and went down without being hit. He dropped the ball before he hit the ground and the Gamecocks recovered the fumble at the Tennessee 17, scoring four plays later to take a 56-31 lead.

Hooker came into Saturday’s game with 2,888 yards, completing 71% of his passes with 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. He was 25-of-42 for 247 yards and three TDs before his injury.

