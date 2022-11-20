First Alert Forecast: Warmer Weather Coming Up

One more frigid morning then warmer weather follows leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tonight under a clear sky the temperatures will drop to near 20.

Monday afternoon highs will finally rise into the low 50s with plenty of sunshine.

A few more clouds will work into the area on Tuesday. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Wednesday looks like a great day for traveling. The high will be near 60 with a partly cloudy sky.

Thanksgiving looks mostly cloudy and dry for the first half of the day, however some showers move in Thursday afternoon. The high will be in the low 60s.

Friday the shower chance continues with some clearing in the afternoon, high in the mid 50s. There has been some disagreement with guidance models on the timing of rain so some changes are possible.

Saturday will partly cloudy with a high near 60.

The nice weather continues Sunday with a high in the low 60s.

