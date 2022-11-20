First Alert Forecast: Frigid End to the Weekend

Today will be the coldest day of the weekend before temperatures start to rise to start the work week.

Skies cleared out overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 20s so it is a frigid start to your Sunday! Bundle up before leaving the house as highs for most today will only make it into the upper 30s, but a few areas might hit that 40 degree mark.

Tomorrow will have a very similar start with temperatures in the lower 20s, but afternoon highs will finally rise into the 50s. More sunshine can be expected on Monday before clouds start to roll in through the middle of the week.

A few more clouds will work into the area on Tuesday. A shower will be possible with that system as it passes us by to the south. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Traveling Wednesday for holiday plans looks good at this time. Any bumps in the road present themselves by Thursday.

Rain chances are still a bit uncertain for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Guidance is going back and forth with the placement of a weather system that could impact the Mid State. Make sure to check back for updates throughout the week as we fine tune the forecast.

