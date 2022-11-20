8 displaced after ‘faulty’ HVAC unit causes fire at La Vergne home

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Eight people were displaced on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a home in La Vergne.

La Vergne Fire Rescue was called to the home on Jean Drive around 7:30 a.m.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from in front of the home.

Four adults and four children were able to get out of the home safely.

According to officials, the fire was caused by a faulty HVAC unit. The Red Cross is helping the family relocate.

“Our crews did an excellent job of keeping the fire contained,” says Chief Ronny Beasley. “Thankfully everyone was able to get out safely, but we want to reiterate how important it is to have working smoke alarms in the home to keep you and your family safe. You also need to check them regularly to make sure they’re in proper working order.”

Anyone needing assistance in La Vergne with smoke alarms is encouraged to visit fire.lavergnetn.gov.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.