8 displaced after ‘faulty’ HVAC unit causes fire at La Vergne home


A house fire broke out on Jean Drive in La Vergne.
A house fire broke out on Jean Drive in La Vergne.(La Vergne Fire Rescue Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Eight people were displaced on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a home in La Vergne.

La Vergne Fire Rescue was called to the home on Jean Drive around 7:30 a.m.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from in front of the home.

Four adults and four children were able to get out of the home safely.

According to officials, the fire was caused by a faulty HVAC unit. The Red Cross is helping the family relocate.

“Our crews did an excellent job of keeping the fire contained,” says Chief Ronny Beasley. “Thankfully everyone was able to get out safely, but we want to reiterate how important it is to have working smoke alarms in the home to keep you and your family safe. You also need to check them regularly to make sure they’re in proper working order.”

Anyone needing assistance in La Vergne with smoke alarms is encouraged to visit fire.lavergnetn.gov.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Williamson County Rescue Squad battled a fire early Sunday morning at a home in the...
Williamson Co. family safe after being awoken by smoke alarm
This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Henry...
Tenn. inmate’s mutilation highlights prison mental care woes
Teen killed in shooting
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old
Sunday morning news update
Sunday morning news update from WSMV4