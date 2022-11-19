Touchdown Friday Night: Week 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 14 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night.

Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:

Page took home the win against Nolensville with a final score of 35-28.

Beech crushes Cane Ridge with a final score of 35-7.

Blackman wasn’t able to win against Oakland and lost the game 48-23.

Lipscomb Academy defeated Knoxville Webb 44-7.

MBA won against McCallie in a close game with a final score of 28-27.

Brentwood Academy was defeated by Baylor 44-39.

CPA won against Chattanooga Christian 28-13.

Nashville Christian crushes Jackson Christian with a final score of 54-20.

For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.

