Touchdown Friday Night: Week 14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 14 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night.
Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:
Page took home the win against Nolensville with a final score of 35-28.
Beech crushes Cane Ridge with a final score of 35-7.
Blackman wasn’t able to win against Oakland and lost the game 48-23.
Lipscomb Academy defeated Knoxville Webb 44-7.
MBA won against McCallie in a close game with a final score of 28-27.
Brentwood Academy was defeated by Baylor 44-39.
CPA won against Chattanooga Christian 28-13.
Nashville Christian crushes Jackson Christian with a final score of 54-20.
For final scores on other games this week, visit our online scoreboard.
