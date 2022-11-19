Pedestrian killed in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Friday evening in Clarksville, according to police.

The Clarksville Police Department says the pedestrian was hit at about 5:10 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near D Street. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was transferred to Tennova Healthcare, where he or she died.

Anyone with information or additional video footage regarding the crash is urged to contact Investigator Burton at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5665.

