Pedestrian identified in fatal Clarksville crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday evening in Clarksville.
A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday evening in Clarksville.(Dash 10 Media)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Friday evening in Clarksville, according to police.

The Clarksville Police Department says 55-year-old James Nickell was hit at about 5:10 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near D Street. Nickell was transferred to Tennova Healthcare where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information or additional video footage regarding the crash is urged to contact Investigator Burton at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5665.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School Football
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 14
wsmv man charged
Man charged in fatal shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Cannon Co. corrections officer accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, arrested
Saturday morning News Update