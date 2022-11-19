Pedestrian identified in fatal Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Friday evening in Clarksville, according to police.

The Clarksville Police Department says 55-year-old James Nickell was hit at about 5:10 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near D Street. Nickell was transferred to Tennova Healthcare where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information or additional video footage regarding the crash is urged to contact Investigator Burton at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5665.

