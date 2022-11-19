Man charged with criminal homicide in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro police have charged a man involved in a fatal shooting in East Nashville.

According to police, 38-year-old Tommie Lee Brown was arrested and charged with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Arthur Henderson.

At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a fight in progress call at 345 Dellway Villa Road. When police arrived, they found Henderson deceased in the parking lot of the Dellway Villa Apartments. Henderson and Brown reportedly had an ongoing dispute and were involved in a heated argument prior to the shooting, police said.

Surveillance video shows Brown fatally shooting Henderson after the argument. He fled the scene in a white Chevrolet SUV before police arrived.

Brown was found driving down I-24 later that night in a different car, a Dodge Charger. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers made the stop and reported Brown was driving with a female passenger in the car.

Brown was arrested and is in custody on a $500,000 bond.

Homicide Unit Detective David Boone is leading the investigation of the incident.

