How BNA travelers are dealing with airport parking and traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Before travelers hit the road to catch that flight at BNA, they may need to double check all the things they’ll have to maneuver through before getting on the flight. That’s everything from airport traffic to parking.

BNA officials said they don’t think the total number of people parking at the airport this Thanksgiving holiday would be as high as fall break, but they are reminding travelers to check parking status on the BNA website before getting to the airport.

On Friday, inside and outside the airport, it was a smooth and steady stream of passengers making their way through the terminals as BNA expects the number of holiday travelers to keep climbing as Thanksgiving Day inches closer.

“It wasn’t too bad. I took a Lyft here, so I was able to hop right out and walk right in,” said Sheridan Lynch, who was travelling for the holidays.

“For us, we have four kids and a lot of luggage when we travel, so we have to drive. I would love to Uber,” said Wade Benz, who was travelling with his family for the Thanksgiving holiday.

And for Wade Benz and his family, the choice to drive meant making enough time for parking.

“Our flight was delayed, but we got here about an hour and half before,” Benz said. “I would say most of the parking lots are about 3/4′s full, and I would say it’s going to get busier and busier the closer we get to Thanksgiving and Wednesday when a lot of people take off.”

Lynch said she chooses rideshares over parking at the airport for more than just convenience.

“It’s cheaper than parking,” Lynch said. “Last time we came here, we parked, and it was kind of a disaster. The garage was completely full and if you don’t know where you’re going it can be hard to navigate,” she added.

The good news for travelers arriving or departing from BNA is lane closures will be on pause on Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Airport officials say most lane closures happen between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m.

And if you are picking up or dropping up loved ones during those lane closure times, airport officials are telling travelers to make sure they use the far-right lanes for that and plan extra time.

