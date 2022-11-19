First Alert Forecast: Frigid End to the Weekend

Sunday will be the coldest day of the weekend before temperatures start to rise into the Holiday week.

Skies will clear out overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 20s widespread. Frost could certainly form so factor in some extra time to defrost your car before heading out anywhere in the morning. Tonight could be the coldest night since March! High temperatures by tomorrow afternoon will rise only into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Monday will have a very similar start with temperatures in the lower 20s, but afternoon highs will finally rise into the 50s. More sunshine can be expected on Monday before clouds start to roll in through the middle of the week.

A few more clouds will work into the area on Tuesday. A shower will be possible with that system as it passes us by to the south. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Traveling Wednesday for holiday plans looks good at this time. Any bumps in the road present themselves by Thursday.

Right now, it appears another weather system will bring some rain showers back to the Mid State on Thanksgiving day. It appears rain will develop later in the day and could last overnight as well. As colder air catches up, rain showers could mix with some snow throughout the day on Friday and even into early parts of Saturday before exiting our area completely. As this is still several days out, check back for updates throughout the week.

