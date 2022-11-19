First Alert Forecast: A Cold Weekend in the Mid State

A bitter-cold weekend is in store for the Mid State.

Temperatures are in the 20s to start the day and will take a while to rise above freezing. High temperatures this afternoon will rise into the lower and middle 40s under Mostly sunny skies. The wind chill, however, will stay in the 30s.

Even colder weather’s likely tomorrow and Monday morning. Morning temperatures for both of those days will barely be above 20 which means these could be the coldest mornings we’ve had since March. Afternoon highs, thankfully, will begin to rise out of the 40s and into the lower 50s.

A few more clouds will work into the area on Tuesday. A shower will be possible with that system as it passes us by to the south. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Traveling Wednesday for holiday plans looks good at this time. Any bumps in the road present themselves by Thursday.

Right now, it appears another weather system will bring some rain showers back to the Mid State on Thanksgiving day. A round of showers is possible early in the day in, but rain appears most likely by the evening. As colder air catches up, rain showers could mix with some snow throughout the day on Friday before exiting to the east.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.