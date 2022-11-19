Families in need receive free Thanksgiving turkeys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Between inflation and the Bird flu, the price of turkeys has gone up this year. But thanks to a special event, hundreds of families may not feel the impact this Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is synonymous with that big turkey. I think that is what everyone looks forward to. That is what brings folks joy,” said Heather Wood, CMA CGM Director of Sustainability for North America.

On Friday, the CMA CGM group donated and distributed 1,000 turkeys to families in Nashville in coordination with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

“Their reaction is awesome. They are so thankful. As you think about the inflation, we are seeing right now in the grocery stores, it is such a reward for them as they are coming through the line today,” explained Sonya Hostetler, Board member with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Along with turkeys, volunteers loaded cars with fresh vegetables and other goodies. The event is part of the CMA CGM Group’s Giving Across America initiative.

“We thought this would be a great way to take a little stress off of people’s pocketbooks and bring them a little joy,” Wood said.

For those in need looking for other opportunities to pick up food for the holidays, visit here.

