Cannon Co. corrections officer accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, arrested

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a Cannon County corrections officer who is now facing an assault charge.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into 20-year-old corrections officer Brendan Michael Lee on Friday, Nov. 18. The investigation confirmed the assault allegations surrounding Lee.

According to TBI, Lee assaulted his ex-girlfriend in her home while the two were having an argument.

Lee was arrested Friday afternoon and has been charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was booked into the Cannon County Jail where he remains in custody on a $1,500 bond.

