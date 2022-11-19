19-year-old killed in fatal shooting, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Nashville early this morning, according to police.

A shooting was reported at 370 Wallace Road early Saturday morning. Police said the fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of Southern Hills Condos.

Investigations show that the 19-year-old victim arrived at the condo complex in a blue Kia sedan and pulled behind a building. The victim was shot while he sat in the car, which accelerated and crashed into another vehicle nearby.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the car’s tires continued to spin against concrete after the crash, which caused sparks to be emitted and a vehicle fire began.

The fire was reported at around 3:30 a.m. and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded to the call. Crews helped remove the man from the car and were able to extinguish the flames.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and was subsequently determined to have been shot.

The shooter’s identity is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

