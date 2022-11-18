Tennessee Titans OC says he’s concerned over ‘death threats’ during DUI traffic stop: THP

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Authorities say Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing admitted to drinking before driving and was seen driving at speeds close to 100 miles per hour, before complaining of death threats during a traffic stop that landed him behind bars Friday morning.

Downing was pulled over at about 2:30 a.m. on Cool Spring Boulevard after being followed by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who spotted him speeding. It was estimated he was going between 95 and 100 miles per hour, but he was officially paced at 50 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone while being followed.

The trooper said during the traffic stop, he immediately smelled alcohol coming from Downing, who had red eyes and slow, slurred speech, according to an affidavit. Downing admitted to the trooper had beer before driving, THP said.

The trooper reported Downing said he was trying to get home to his family because he had “been receiving death threats.” The trooper said he observed Downing swaying as he got out of his vehicle.

Downing consented to a field sobriety test, THP said. He did not pass and was taken into custody.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabrel confirmed Friday afternoon the team has a partnership with a rideshare company to give those who need it a ride home. The Titans just logged a big win on Thursday night in Green Bay over the Packers.

