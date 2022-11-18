TBI: Sumner County courthouse fire ruled arson

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the fire that destroyed the Sumner County courthouse has been ruled arson.

According to Sumner County Mayor John Isbell, there are no named suspects and the investigation remains ongoing.

In August, the Sumner County courthouse went up in flames.

The Gallatin Police Department, along with Sumner EMS, Hendersonville Fire, Number One Volunteer Fire, Gallatin Volunteer Fire, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and the Sumner County Fire Buffs Rehab, all helped to get the fire under control.

.As a part of their investigation, the TBI released a video in October of two people who were in the immediate area before and immediately following the start of the fire.

In the video, the individuals appear to exit a black Ford Mustang, then walk and run in the direction of the courthouse. Several minutes later, they hurry toward the vehicle as sirens can be heard from crews responding to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the fire or who can help identify the individuals seen in the video are asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

