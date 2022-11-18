Nolensville PD offers extra home security for vacationers

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anyone worried about porch pirates or house intruders while out of town can put their minds at ease thanks to a new program offered by the Nolensville Police Department (NPD).

NPD announced they will be offering extra patrol for homes that will be empty while occupants are away. If a request is sent, officers will check the perimeter of the home twice a day for the number of days requested.

Officers will also keep watch over any packages delivered while homeowners are gone as part of their Operation Front Porch program.

NPD asks that homeowners remove anything from the yard that officers may trip over while patrolling at night.

Anyone heading out of town for the holidays can fill out the form to request extra security.

