Mt. Juliet fire leaves family without a home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet Fire Department (MJFD) battled a damaging house fire that has left a family without a home.

The house fire was reported on 7445 Central Pike at around 8 p.m. Thursday night. According to MJFD, the house was completely in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

Fire crews were unable to get a ladder truck up to the house and no fire hydrants were nearby, leaving them with no easily accessible water sources.

Wilson County EMA was able to assist fire crews and transferred water to the scene via tanker.

No injuries have been reported and all four people who lived in the home made it out of the fire safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

