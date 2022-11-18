Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday.

Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Dickerson Pike was closed for several hours for the investigation and to allow crews to remove debris from the roadway.

Two collide head-on in the early morning hours Friday. (WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.