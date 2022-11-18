Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park

One person was injured in a head-on crash on Dickerson Pike early Friday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday.

Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.

One person was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Dickerson Pike was closed for several hours for the investigation and to allow crews to remove debris from the roadway.

Two collide head-on in the early morning hours Friday.
Two collide head-on in the early morning hours Friday.(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV crash
Head-on crash closes Dickerson Pike
Mt. Juliet house fire
Mt. Juliet fire leaves family without a home
WSMV Michael Mosley
Michael Mosley’s legal team files for new trial
WSMV Michael Mosley
Michael Mosley back in court