First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Cold

Temperatures will be in the 20s again as we step out the door this morning and a few spots will even wake up in the teens.

Today will end up mostly sunny again with highs topping off mostly in the lower to mid-40s, but some areas will have a tough time getting out of the 30s.

Overnight lows drop into the 20s and even the teens again tonight and then Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny but with temperatures staying in the 40s again.

Highs on Sunday will only be around 40 and some spots may not even escape the 30s during the day.

We’ll look to warm things up early next week with temperatures back in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday temperatures will even get back into the 60s.

Looking ahead to our Thanksgiving Holiday, we are tracking the chance for some rainfall so be sure to keep checking back for updates.

