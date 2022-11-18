First Alert Forecast: Staying Cold for the Weekend

Partly cloudy skies can be expected for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be limited generally to the low and middle 40s, but a few areas will actually be bound to the 30s. Overnight, it will be even colder with temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Get ready for a very cold start to your weekend!

Although we will start the day with some clouds tomorrow, expect to see more sunshine as the day wears on. High temperatures will be back in the 40s once again.

Sunday will be the coldest day of the weekend. Although skies will be sunny, highs will only rise to near 40 degrees. It will be in the 20s again Sunday night, but slightly milder air will make a return to start the next work week.

High temperatures will make it into the 50s for most folks on Monday and Tuesday. Those days are likely dry, but rain chances go up from there.

Looking ahead to our Thanksgiving Holiday, temperatures will be in the lower 60s by then (yay!!), we are tracking the chance for some rain so be sure to keep checking back for updates as we are still several days out.

