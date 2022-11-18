First Alert Forecast: Cold Through the Weekend

Bitterly cold air will linger through this weekend.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and very cold with lows in the highs teens and low 20s.

Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday. A developing breeze won’t help with the chilly feel. We’ll have highs only in the 40s.

Even colder weather’s likely on Sunday and Monday mornings.

A few more clouds will work into the area on Tuesday. A shower will be possible with that system as it passes us by to the south.

A stray shower’s possible Wednesday, but overall the weather will cooperate very well for travel.

Right now, it appears another weather system will bring some rain showers back to the Mid State late Thursday or Thursday night (Thanksgiving Day). As colder air catches up, rain showers will turn to snow showers early on Friday before exiting to the east.

