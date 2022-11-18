Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning.

According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.

A woman and her two children live in the home but were away when the house caught fire.

Fire crews stayed most of the morning to prevent hot spots from flaring up in the structure. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

A house burned early Friday morning on Rowan Drive. (WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.