Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville

Nashville Fire crews put out a house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning.

According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.

A woman and her two children live in the home but were away when the house caught fire.

Fire crews stayed most of the morning to prevent hot spots from flaring up in the structure. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

A house burned early Friday morning on Rowan Drive.
A house burned early Friday morning on Rowan Drive.(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV vaccine shot
Tennessee AG petitions to end vaccine mandate for medical staff
Nolensville Police Department logo
Nolensville PD offers extra home security for vacationers
The August fire at the Sumner County courthouse
TBI: Sumner County courthouse fire ruled arson
Todd Downing mugshot
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning