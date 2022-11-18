1 dead after East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Nashville.

The shooting happened at 345 Dellway Villa Road, according to police. Two men were seen arguing before shots were fired.

One of the men is dead, police said. The scene is still active as police investigate. No suspect information is available at this time.

We will update this story as more information is released.

