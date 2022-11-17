WATCH: Lost dog turns herself in to police

A lost dog turned herself in to police, and nail polish will tell you if your beer is cold. (CNN, LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE, JULIE HARPER, MUSEUMS VICTORIA, COORS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lost dog has been reunited with her family after taking matters into her own paws and getting help at a police station.

Surveillance video captured the moment the border collie, named Rosie, walked into a police station in Loughborough, England.

Police say she had run off while on a walk before heading to the station, where she curled up and patiently waited for help.

Officers used the clever collie’s collar to reunite her with her owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shortly after her father's announcement, Ivanka Trump released a statement saying she would not...
Ivanka Trump bows out of politics after father announces White House run
Metro Nashville Police Department
Man wanted for lying to Metro Police about fatal crash
As the Twitter turmoil continues, Elon Musk faces new scrutiny over how he is managing the...
Musk misses mark as Twitter tensions grow
PGA golfer donates $55k to Nashville Christian School
Brandt Snedeker donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School for golf facilities
One year since Noah Clare's return
Noah Clare reunited with family 1 year ago