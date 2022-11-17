TSU students skeptical about possible new University Office of Customer Relations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University is hoping to solve its communication issue between the university and students by creating a new department.

University leadership announced the formation of an Office of Customer Relations after coming before a Senate committee on Tuesday about its housing issues.

WSMV4 asked TSU students their thoughts on the creation of a new department and they had strong thoughts about it.

Some students didn’t seem really sold on the university creating an Office of Customer Relations to better assist communicating with students, from housing issues to other concerns. Some TSU students said communicating with them is one thing the university does poorly.

“That’s very frustrating cause then it’s like what do I do? Who do I turn to if I’m not getting a response from who I’m supposed to get a response from,” junior Janani Oates said.

After going before a Senate committee on the issue of housing and communication, TSU President Glenda Glover said a new customer service office will be formed to assist students – an idea some students are skeptical about.

“Have people that answer phones, respond to emails rather than forward them and not respond because that is the problem here, and I feel if it is run efficiently, then it will do better for the university,” one student said.

“I think that’s pretty much a good idea because the school lacks a lot of communication especially if you go up to the officers and ask questions, and I just feel like you actually have to stay there to fix the situation,” a freshman at the university said.

As the university attempts to solve that problem, now state leaders and students look forward to TSU tackling housing issues that have plagued the university for some time.

“They sent an email saying that they don’t know where we’re going to stay in the leadership housing for spring semester, so I have to talk to residence life to see if I can stay or if I have to move to another alternate housing,” Oates said.

As for how the communication surrounding that is going with Oates?

“I haven’t gotten a response yet,” Oates said. “As far as I know, I have to check out of leadership house by Dec. 2. We’ll just see how that goes.”

How do students think their school can better the housing situation?

“I think the dorms on campus should be mostly for the first-year students so they can have more experience to what a university should be like instead of being off campus and finding ways to get to school,” a freshman student said.

“Long term and short term, I think just being more selective with the people we let in the university and not accepting everyone but actually looking at those ACT scores and those GPAs and not pushing everybody through. I understand we need money, be also need housing for the students that are actually devoted in this university,” another student said.

The Senate committee expects the university to provide more information on short- and long-term plans for housing next year.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.