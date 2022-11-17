Shooting investigation underway in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in a South Nashville neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to police at the scene, they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Fannie Williams Street around 5:30 a.m. and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center but the injury is considered non-life-threatening.

Police are still looking for the shooter, who left the gun at the scene before getting away.

The investigation continues and detectives believe it may have started as an attempted robbery.

Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Fannie Williams Street. They say a man was shot in the leg around 5:30 this morning. They say he walked outside and was confronted by the unknown suspect. The suspect also dropped the gun at the scene. Victim was taken to VUMC. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/7Hb14r4Yib — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) November 17, 2022

