Police arrest man involved in Hermitage apartment shooting

The shooting happened in May at the Avalon Apartments in Hermitage.
By Carley Gordon and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex.

According to the arrest affidavit, the shooting took place in May at Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way. At the scene, officers discovered a child shot in the back of the head. A short time later, another juvenile was found injured with gunshot wounds.

Several homes and vehicles in the area were damaged by the gunfire.

19-year-old Jason Willis was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and is currently facing 11 charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. Willis remains in custody on a $355,000 bond.

Metro Nashville police arrested another man involved in the shooting, 19-year-old William Washington, back in August. He has nine active charges and remains in custody on a $265,000 bond.

According to police, social media aided them in their search for the suspects.

