PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus.

“Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited about and were happy. That’s why we do all of the events that we do here in Nashville so I’m honored to be apart of it and honored to get the funds to get over the goal line here and can’t wait to get this facility open in the spring and get these kids out here playing golf,” Snedeker.

The facilities will be available for Nashville Christian golf teams as well as Tennessee School for the Blind students and other junior golf programming in the area.

Tennessee School for the Blind students interested in the game of golf will be coming to the NCS campus two days per week under the guidance of Dr. Chad NeSmith, who has won multiple United States Blind Golf Association championships.

