New arrests made in Hermitage shooting that wounded 10-year-old boy

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro detectives have arrested two more people they say are connected to a May shooting that wounded an innocent 10-year-old boy.

The boy was inside his family’s apartment on May 14 at Avalon of Hermitage Apartments when a stray bullet grazed his head. An argument between two groups about over rent had turned into a physical fight when gunfire erupted, police said. More than 60 bullet casings were recovered on the scene.

Jason Willis, 19, is charged with five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is being held in the Davidson County jail in lieu of $355,000 bond. Kryanu Givens, 26, is charged with evidence tampering. Givens is accused of cleaning up a blood trail that led to her apartment and is being held on $10,000 bond.

William Washington, 19, was arrested in August and remains jailed on multiple charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The investigation continues.

