Nashville trio ran decade-long sex trafficking operation: prosecutors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A federal indictment unsealed Thursday charges three people in the Nashville area in a sex trafficking and drug distribution conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Karen Kay Bailey, 42, Charles Chuck McGlother, 50, and Charles Ponytail Sumner, 61, all of Antioch, were indicted Monday and charged with conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking and conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. The sex trafficking and drug distribution happened out of a house in Antioch, prosecutors said in a media release.

The indictment also charges the trio with sex trafficking three woman by force or coercion for a financial gain. Documents filed in court allege the trio has operating the human trafficking operation in the Nashville area for more than a decade. Dozens of women are believed to have been recruited for the operation.

Prosecutors say the defendants allowed women and children to move into their house, got them addicted to drugs and then coerced them to perform sex acts for money.

“The defendants further maintained control over the women by not allowing them to ever take their children out of the house without a chaperone,” the media release says. “Court documents also allege that the defendants provided drugs to the trafficked women to keep them addicted and sold drugs to commercial sex customers and others outside of the sex trafficking conspiracy. McGlother owned several businesses, including a music studio and a food truck, which were used to sell drugs.”

A search warrant was executed in March on Bluewillow Court in Antioch, where the defendants and some of the trafficked women were residing. Several trafficking victims were living in makeshift sheds without electricity behind the main house, prosecutors said.

Sumner was arrested at his home this morning and will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge later today. Bailey and McGlother are currently in state custody.

If convicted, the defendants face a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in prison.

