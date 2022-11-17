Michael Mosley’s legal team files for new trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man convicted of murdering two people and severely injuring another outside of a Midtown bar in 2019 was back in court on Thursday with his legal team to request a new trial.

Micheal Mosley was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and another count of attempted first-degree murder in April. He stabbed three men during an altercation outside the Dogwood Bar on Division Street in December 2019. Two of those men, Clay Beathard and Paul Trapeni III, died from their injuries.

Following a jury trial in June, Judge Angelita Dalton sentenced Mosley to two consecutive life sentences for the murder convictions, which is 52 years in the state of Tennessee. An additional 40 years, 11 months, and 29 days were added for the attempted murder conviction. The 11 months and 29 days will be served concurrently, so Mosley’s sentencing added up to 144 years in prison.

Mosley took the stand himself during his sentencing hearing in June and addressed the families of his victims.

“I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry,” he said. “I made an impulsive decision that I’ve regretted every day and will for the rest of my life.”

