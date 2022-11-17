Metro Police searching for armed Bellevue robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for an alleged robbery suspect.

The man is accused of robbing Tennessee Credit Union’s Bellevue branch on Highway 70 South at about 9:15 a.m.

This gunman robbed TN Credit Union's Highway 70 South branch in Bellevue around 9:15 a.m. He jumped the counter and threatened two tellers at gunpoint. Have information about the robber? Pls 📞 615-742-7463. Reward offered. Violent Crimes detectives & FBI investigating. pic.twitter.com/ttrXZtPiwm — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 17, 2022

Police said he jumped over the credit union’s counter and threatened two tellers at gunpoint. Anyone with information should reach out to Metro Police or the FBI.

