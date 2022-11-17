Metro Police searching for armed Bellevue robbery suspect


Metro Police are looking for a robbery suspect accused of robbing a Bellevue credit union on...
Metro Police are looking for a robbery suspect accused of robbing a Bellevue credit union on Thursday.(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for an alleged robbery suspect.

The man is accused of robbing Tennessee Credit Union’s Bellevue branch on Highway 70 South at about 9:15 a.m.

Police said he jumped over the credit union’s counter and threatened two tellers at gunpoint. Anyone with information should reach out to Metro Police or the FBI.

