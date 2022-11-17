Man wanted for lying to Metro Police about fatal crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with Metro Police learned that a man lied when he claimed he was a passenger, not the driver, in a stolen Lincoln Navigator SUV when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard exit ramp from I-65 north on Oct. 16.

Adrian Abernathy, 29, claimed he was in the back seat at the time of the crash where 29-year-old Todd Bryant, of Antioch. Abernathy told officers that Bryant was driving.

An investigation by Metro Police Officer Russ Ward showed that the seating positions were reversed and that Abernathy was driving while Bryant was in the back seat.

Officials say Abernathy was believed to be driving more than 100 miles per hour before the crash.

Warrants have been issued for Abernathy for vehicular homicide by intoxication, reckless aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, gun theft, vehicle theft, and providing false information to police.

Anyone seeing Abernathy, who is on federal probation, or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

