LIVE: Motion hearing continues for men charged with murdering nurse in 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Devaunte Hill and James Cowan, the two men accused of murdering Caitlyn Kaufman while she was driving to work on I-440 in 2020, are back in court on Thursday.

Both men are appearing for the second day of a pre-trial motion hearing before Judge Angelita Dalton.

Devaunte Hill and James Cowan, the two men accused of murdering Caitlyn Kaufman are now in court. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/vJlf610BI8 — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) November 17, 2022

On Tuesday, Hill and Cowan were being seated when Kaufman’s father shouted and rushed toward them. He was restrained by courtroom security and escorted out into the hallway. This was the first time he was face-to-face with his daughter’s accused killers.

Kaufman was a nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital at the time and both men encountered her while driving on the interstate on December 3, 2020. A witness testified that Kaufman cut them off and the shooting was the result of road rage.

Hill was arrested six days after the shooting and investigators took Cowan into custody more than a month later. Metro Police said they recovered two pistols from Cowan’s car after his arrest.

Hill appeared in April to request a release on bond after spending 15 months in prison. His father, Freddie Smith Jr., testified before the court in his son’s defense, but bail was denied based on Hill’s violent criminal record.

Both Hill and Cowan are scheduled for a jury trial on January 23, 2023, at 9 a.m.

