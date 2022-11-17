Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects

Lebanon police thief suspects
Lebanon police thief suspects(Lebanon Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store.

According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Detective Nolan Gray at (615)453-4367 or nolan.gray@lebanontn.org.

