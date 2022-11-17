First Alert Forecast: Several More Chilly Days

Count on cold nights & chilly days through this coming weekend.

Overnight, some clouds will move in late. There could be a snow flurry or two over southwest Kentucky by morning. It’ll turn bitterly cold with lows in the 20s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and stay chilly, with a light northwest wind. We’ll have highs only in the mid low-mid 40s.

Similar weather’s likely on Saturday, sunshine and a few clouds.

Sunday will be just as cold, if not colder, with even more sunshine.

After a freezing start early Monday, temperatures will start their climb, back into the low 50s by afternoon.

Tuesday through Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) looks variably cloudy and even milder. There’s the slightest chance for a shower or two Tuesday into Wednesday. Late Thursday, a few more showers may try to move in.

