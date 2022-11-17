First Alert Forecast: More Cold Days Ahead

Skies are sunny this afternoon but temperatures are still struggling to climb. We can expect highs in the low and middle 40s for today and for the next several days as well.

Skies will be clear the first half of tonight allowing the majority of us to fall into the 20s. With another hard freeze, you may want to leave the faucet dripping if your pipes are not well insulated.

After a frigid start to the day, expect highs to only make it into the low and middle 40s again tomorrow. Don’t go putting away your winter jacket because you’ll need it for the weekend too.

A few spots may drop into the teens Friday and Saturday night. These nights could be the coldest we’ve seen so far this season. Both of those days will feature sunshine and highs in the 40s again.

Highs on Sunday will only be around 40 and some spots may not even escape the 30s during the day, but slightly warmer temperatures will follow. Highs on Monday and Tuesday of next week will be in the 50s, and 60 degree temperatures are possibly by Wednesday.

Looking ahead to our Thanksgiving Holiday, we are tracking the chance for some rainfall so be sure to keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.