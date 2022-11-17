First Alert Forecast: Bitter Cold Followed by Sunshine

A bitterly cold start to our Thursday with temperatures heading into the 20s as we head out the door this morning.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with temperatures climbing only to the mid-40s in the afternoon.

Temperatures fall into the 20s again tonight with a few more overnight clouds that mix in.

Tomorrow is essentially a repeat day with a good amount of sun with highs in the mid-40s.

A few spots may drop into the teens Friday night and then Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny but with temperatures staying in the 40s again.

Highs on Sunday will only be around 40 and some spots may not even escape the 30s during the day.

We’ll look to warm things up early next week with temperatures back in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures may even crawl back into the 60s by Wednesday.

Looking ahead to our Thanksgiving Holiday, we are tracking the chance for some rainfall so be sure to keep checking back for updates.

